Misleading Media Reports:

I recently read the coverage of David Cartland, particularly the articles written by Jeff Reines, Editor and Head of Content at Cornwall Live. It was immediately clear how heavily his personal bias shaped the reporting. The tone and framing of the articles lacked balance and undermined the integrity expected of responsible journalism. Am I surprised? Not really. Sadly, we’ve become all too familiar with this type of misleading media coverage.

Scrolling through Cornwall Live’s Twitter feed, I came across these headlines:

‘Reckless’ Cornwall doctor struck off to ‘protect the public’ – @CartlandDavid’s misconduct was 'fundamentally incompatible' with being a registered doctor and he has been banned from the profession immediately. On X

Disgraced GP guilty of serious misconduct after harassment campaign – @CartlandDavid now awaits potential suspension or even removal from the medical register over his actions against four victims over three years. On X

Disgraced Cornwall GP threatened and harassed fellow doctors - @CartlandDavid guilty of misconduct for 17 allegations, including hostility towards LGBTQ+ and urging his 300,000 followers to harass a colleague - because he wasn't good enough for a job. On X

The use of terms like “disgraced” and “reckless” only serves to inflame public opinion. Combined with the quote tweets and replies, it’s obvious this coverage has amplified David’s exposure to online abuse, feeding the very harassment it claims to condemn. In fact, the aggressive language and narrative being pushed could easily meet the definition of cyberbullying.

Jeff’s most recent headline :

The latest article lists allegations that David “harassed a consultant obstetrician, a locum paediatric A&E consultant, a viral immunologist, and a former health center manager,” and supposedly encouraged others to do the same. The piece goes on to provide bios of the complainants and details of their claims. But what’s not being asked is whether these individuals may have had motivations of their own.

Let's take a look into each of the alleged complainants implied in the article based on our knowledge of their harassment of Dr Cartland on twitter and their own posts showing that they complained to the GMC.

Dr Teresa Kelly:

The first complainant is consultant obstetrician Dr Teresa Kelly - a former member of Team Halo and the lead investigator for the Preg-COV trial. Her team received £250,000 to trial a COVID vaccine clinic in antenatal settings. Given these financial ties, it’s fair to question how far she might go to protect the vaccine agenda.

Dr Kelly regularly engaged with David Cartland’s vaccine-related posts on Twitter, often sharing misleading counterpoints and sources lacking essential data - such as vaccine status breakdowns.

When you run a search from @ztkelly for GMC, it’s clear she has an obsession with discussing the idea of making reports to the GMC. Link to the search archived here.

And in response to a post about David, Dr Kelly responded with this:

Dr Kelly’s financial ties to the promotion of the COVID vaccine for pregnant women raise serious questions about the lengths she was willing to go in support of it.

So who exactly is Team Halo? It was part of the United Nations’ Verified campaign, partnered with Purpose and the Vaccine Confidence Project (VCP) at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Unsurprisingly, many VCP partners and funders stood to benefit financially from widespread vaccine uptake.

On top of having financial interest in the vaccination agenda, she also aligned herself with highly aggressive pro-vaccine accounts on X (formerly Twitter), many of whom relentlessly targeted David, mocked his mental health, questioned his fitness to practice, and encouraged coordinated complaints to the GMC.

Dr Ranj Singh:

The second complainant is Dr Ranj Singh, a TV personality and paediatrician who found himself caught up in a damaging row with the BBC over his financial links to pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. He failed to disclose that he was paid £22,500 by the company in 2022 when he led a feature on the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine on ‘Morning Live’ earlier that month.

Guidelines state that 'significant financial interests' should be declared 'if they are in any way connected with the area in which they work or the subject matter they cover.'

On May 8, Dr Ranj discussed the AstraZeneca vaccine on live television, referencing its "serious but rare" complications. However, documents later submitted by the pharmaceutical company to the High Court confirmed that the vaccine can cause thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).

Watch this video to see how the narrative shifted, exposing how Dr Ranj's on-air statement ended up being entirely misleading.

He told the tribunal he received abuse over his sexual orientation and was forced to deactivate his accounts - but to suggest David Cartland is responsible for all of this is disingenuous. Dr Ranj’s own behaviour has drawn public criticism, including posting questionable content and expressing support for ideas many found deeply concerning. For example, his now-infamous tweets about offering “help and support” for paedophiles understandably triggered outrage.

It’s really quite troubling that Dr Ranj conducts himself like this on social media, and to be blunt - if he’s posting suggestive content as a paediatric doctor, criticism is to be expected. That doesn’t mean it’s “hostility toward the LGBTQIA+ community.” That’s public accountability.

Would you want this doctor taking care of your child?

I’m not bothered by a doctor using some “hurty words” online, especially when responding to coordinated trolling. That’s hardly grounds to question their professional competence. What I do find troubling is seeing a celebrity doctor posting content sexualising themselves.

Dr Graham Bottley:

The third complainant is viral immunologist Dr Graham Bottley. As previously outlined in this substack, Bottley has a pattern of attacking scientists with far greater credentials than his own - branding them as liars, grifters, and frauds, and denouncing their qualifications. He has also made comments suggesting that GPs and doctors should face suspension or have their licenses revoked.

But perhaps the most disturbing behaviour is his repeated use of mental health and head injuries as insults - mocking people as needing to be sectioned or implying psychiatric instability as a way to discredit them.

Dr Bottley also publicly discussed and promoted the idea of reporting David Cartland to the GMC.

Bottley also publicly discussed having reported Cartland to the GMC.

Dr Bottley, otherwise known as @SwaledaleMutton or the Mutton Man is well known on X for he and his followers attacking anyone questioning the safety and effectiveness of the COVID vaccines.

For Bottley to complain to the GMC about harassment he’s allegedly received from David, I suggest he takes a long hard look at himself in the mirror and reflects on his own conduct and the things that he’s said.

Like this post here:

And this post:

And this post:

And this post:

For starters, if he believed Cartland was genuinely mentally unwell, why continue to bully, insult and harass him? Furthermore, Cartland was a fully registered doctor when these comments were made, making them defamatory, libelous, and utterly disrespectful.

One notable pattern, as highlighted in more detail by Arkmedic, is that the majority of the abusive accounts on X - those involved in bullying, harassment, and coordinated mass-reporting to have users de-platformed - are either followed by or following Dr Bottley, known as @swaledalemutton. This is what led to the nickname “the Mutton Crew.”

On numerous occasions the three doctors have been seen publicly engaging with each other, indicating there was some sort of coordinated effort to bring down David Cartland.

To recap:

First, we have Dr Teresa Kelly, the obstetrician. She was part of the Vaccine Confidence Project, involved in Team Halo, and awarded £250,000 to run a COVID vaccine trial. She was clearly invested in pushing the vaccine narrative. She also has strong ties to many of the same accounts as Dr Bottley (@swaledalemutton) - the ones known for their pack mentality, bullying, and attempts to silence anyone with a different view on COVID vaccines.

Second, there’s celebrity doctor Dr Ranj, who has financial links to AstraZeneca, including a £22,500 payment he failed to disclose to the BBC. His behaviour on social media is also concerning - from the way he sexualises himself publicly, to the time he tweeted that paedophiles should be supported, not punished.

And third, there’s Dr Graham Bottley - the viral immunologist and sheep farmer - best known for his aggressive stance against anyone questioning the COVID vaccines. He shows up on nearly every troll account’s follow/follower list. While he claims David harassed him, he’s been the one spreading defamatory lies and encouraging others to pile on and report him.

These complainants aren’t exactly the innocent doctors they make themselves out to be. Meanwhile, David has openly apologised and admitted that at times he responded poorly online. And yes, I agree, there were moments where he probably should’ve tried harder to hold back. But that’s easy to say from the outside looking in. Unless you’ve experienced what he has over the last five years, it’s hard to really understand the toll it would take.

David has been insulted non-stop, had edited images of him with penises drawn on his face circulated online, his home and family doxxed, including his kids, and he’s been called every name under the sun. Every single post he puts out is met with a wave of vile, nasty replies. People underestimate what that does to a person. It’s easy to judge how he should’ve handled things, but unless you’ve walked in his shoes, you don’t really know.

What’s even more unfair is that the tribunal didn’t take any of this into account, not the harassment, not the mental toll, not even the witness statements submitted in his defence. Mine was one of them, and it wasn’t even considered. That alone shows the process was never going to be fair from the start.

Then I saw Jeff Reines’ article, with its spin and selective framing, and knew this story needed to be told properly. The full picture has to be out there.

COVID-19 mRNA "vaccine" harms research collection:

As stated by Slay news in their article: Massive scientific library of over 700 peer-reviewed studies is blowing the lid off the mainstream narrative that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are “safe and effective.”

All of the studies used in the library are peer-reviewed and published in respected medical journals.

https://zenodo.org/records/15787612

What's in the Mainstream Media:

From day one, we were repeatedly told that the COVID vaccines were “safe and effective.”

But now, let’s look at what the mainstream media is finally reporting. Sounds a lot like what many of us were saying all along - but back then, we were mocked, silenced, and ignored.

Was David right all along about his concerns of the COVID “vaccines?”

