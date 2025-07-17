Shez’s Substack

Shez’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julia's avatar
Julia
3d

Indeed folk waking up to all the manipulation and psyop mass formation hypnosis been going on…we see you….and….321….and….back in the room.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BritishBiker Philippines's avatar
BritishBiker Philippines
3d

Poor Dr Cartland, he must be fully exonerated

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Shez
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture